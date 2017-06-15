Bluegrass Fair Flower and Vegetable Show

Coordinated by the Fayette County Extension Office and the Lexington Council Garden Clubs in conjunction with the Bluegrass Lion’s Club Fair, this annual flower and vegetable show provides an opportunity to learn, compete and see what others are growing successfully in this area. Home gardeners are encouraged to enter their favorite flowers, flower designs and vegetables, with entries accepted Saturday, July 15 from 9-11:30 a.m. During that time, master gardeners will be on hand to help with entries, answer gardening questions and show grooming and design tips. For more information, contact at the Fayette County Extension office at 859-257-5582.