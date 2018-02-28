Boogie T/ Squnto/ Boarcrok

Born and raised in the swamps of Louisiana, playing and writing music since the tender age of eight, Brock Thornton aka Boogie T has come along way to bring the low end ruckus. Hailing from the South, the cradle of soul, it is easy to hear this influence in his music. Riddim, Dubstep, Bass, whatever you want to call it, for Boogie T it has always been about entertaining.

Squnto is a Massachusetts dubstep project.