Bourbon Country Burn

Kentucky Horse Park Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

This three-day, fully supported bicycle tour of bourbon distilleries and thoroughbred horse farms will explore quiet country roads and quaint communities surrounding Lexington, KY. Daily distance options range from 20 – 100 miles and stop at up to six different distilleries throughout the event. Back at Bourbon Base Camp, located at the Kentucky Horse Park, riders can sip bourbon from the same distilleries ridden to that day, and enjoy live entertainment and local food.

Visit www.bourboncountryburn.com for more information.

Kentucky Horse Park Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

