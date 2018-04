Born and raised in Nashville, TN, the original three of Boy Named Banjo consists of members Barton Davies, William Reames, and Willard Logan, all of whom share a love for songwriting, performing, and roots music. The three long-time friends and former high school classmates assembled in 2011 and have built a strong following in the Southeast through both their studio releases and live performances.

Opening will be Lexington songbird Abby Hamilton.