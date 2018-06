Branden Wayne Martin, steeped in old timey country, bluegrass, and southern rock. Born and raised in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky and now makes his home in the Nashville area. At 26 he is slowly pushing his way into the ears of America. Attempting to hold together, and break the boundaries of tradition. It's not your papaws music, but it's not your little sisters either. Appealing to a wide variety of crowds, come listen, and enjoy the songs of a hillbilly drifter.