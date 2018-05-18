Brews, Boots and Beats with Walker Montgomery

KVC Kentucky, along with NexGen Aviation will host the first ever BREWS, BOOTS, & BEATS event at the NexGen Aviation hangar at the Bluegrass Airport to raise funds to support KVC Kentucky’s mission and further their work. This event features a concert performance by Walker Montgomery (other acts to be announced). Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer, cocktails, and more will be served. This event will bring together guests of all ages to enjoy a night of music, dancing and fun.