Bri moved to Nashville in 2011 and has since shared the stage with artists from Chris Stapleton to Tanya Tucker, and has toured all over the U.S., Canada, and Japan as a fiddle player and background vocalist for other artists. She took a break from the road in late 2015 to pursue her solo career and released her debut record, “Throw Down My Heart,” produced by Eli Beaird, in October 2016.