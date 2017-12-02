Brian McKnight’ is known for hits like “Anytime,” “Back at One,” and songs from his latest August 2017 release, Genesis, multi-platinum recording artist McKnight puts on an incredible, intimate performance at the Norton Center this holiday season. In addition to being a singer, songwriter, and producer, McKnight is also a multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, guitar, bass, percussion, trombone, tuba, flugelhorn, and trumpet. Collaborators across every genre have tapped his talents, from Quincy Jones and Justin Timberlake to Rascal Flatts and Willie Nelson. He has released 15 albums to date and has sold over 25 million albums worldwide. $39 - $69

