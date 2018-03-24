Brian Regan

to Google Calendar - Brian Regan - 2018-03-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brian Regan - 2018-03-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brian Regan - 2018-03-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Brian Regan - 2018-03-24 20:00:00

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

Brian premiered his seventh hour of comedy, the Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, on November 21, 2017. This is the first special in a two-special deal with Netflix, joining Brian with Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and others in multi-special deals with the leader in worldwide streaming. Brian’s second Netflix special is planned for release in 2019.

Info
Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
COMEDY
859-257-4929
to Google Calendar - Brian Regan - 2018-03-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brian Regan - 2018-03-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brian Regan - 2018-03-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Brian Regan - 2018-03-24 20:00:00