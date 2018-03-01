Broadway Live: Jersey Boys

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The 2006 Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi. This is the true story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. They wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds and sold 175 million records worldwide – all before they were 30.

Showtimes:

Thurs., March 1, 8:00PM

Fri., March 2, 8:00PM

Sat., March 3, 2:00PM & 8:00PM

Sun., March 4, 1:00PM & 6:30PM

