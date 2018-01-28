Bullet journaling is a method of journaling and note-taking that uses bullet points as the core structure.

This dedicated journaling session is geared toward people who have already started their bullet journal or have watched some videos and are ready to jump in. Local non-profit Girls on the Run is offering bullet journaling studio time for those who just need some dedicated time to work and want access to a collection of markers, pens, washi tape, stencils, and decorative papers.

During this class, participants will have time to work and share pages and ideas with others who use a bullet journal. For those who haven't started yet, volunteers can help get you started too.

Sunday, January 28th from 3:00 to 4:30 pm at Base 110 in downtown Lexington.

Preregistration is required at https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/BUJOTIME-GOTRCKY

The fee is $25

All ages are welcome; all proceeds go directly to GOTR Central Kentucky