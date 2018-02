The Kentucky Theater in Lexington is excited to present the Kentucky Premiere of BULLITT COUNTY for one night only. Filmed in Kentucky & Indiana, BULLITT COUNTY follows four friends who reunite for a bachelor party in 1977 to hunt for buried Prohibition money on Kentucky's Bluegrass Bourbon Trail.

Followed by a live Q&A with Writer/Director David McCracken and Producer Josh Riedford.

All tickets $8.50