Bulls, Bands & Barrels (feat. Tyler Childers)

This touring rodeo production features bull riding, barrel racing and country music, with Kentucky favorite Tyler Childers and Muscadine Bloodline headlining the Lexington event.

Bull riding is considered a standard rodeo event for a variety of organizations. The event developed strictly as a contest, as opposed to other standard rodeo events which evolved out of the necessary skills of a working cowboy. Bull riding makes up part of the rodeo's rough stock events.

Barrel racing is one of the fastest and most unique events in the rodeo world. While cowboys ride spinning bulls, cowgirls charge through the gate in a race against the clock.