Born of the West Coast's myriad of musical influences and Portland, Oregon's DIY spirit, Caleb Klauder's Western Country music is set to revolutionize how we think about roots music in America. Melding Nashville-quality songwriting with a love for early country, bluegrass and old-time roots that has fueled many an all-night picking party, Caleb Klauder is on the scene with an brave and refreshing perspective on country music in a new century. Western Country features Caleb Klauder on Mandolin, Guitar and Vocals as well as the musical talents of Stephen “Sammy” Lind on Fiddle, Guitar and Vocals; Paul Brainard on Electric guitar, Steel and Piano; Ned Folkerth on Drums; Jesse Emerson on Upright Bass; Sophie Vitells on Fiddle and Vocals, and Nadine Landry on Vocals.