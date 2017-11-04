Carnegie Classics: "Adventures with Alice"

to Google Calendar - Carnegie Classics: "Adventures with Alice" - 2017-11-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carnegie Classics: "Adventures with Alice" - 2017-11-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carnegie Classics: "Adventures with Alice" - 2017-11-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Carnegie Classics: "Adventures with Alice" - 2017-11-04 19:00:00

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning 251 W 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Carnegie Center will be transformed into Alice’s world where guests will gaze through the looking glass and enter the imagination of Lewis Carroll’s beloved character for the annual Carnegie Classics event. The night will be filled with artistic surprises, including music from Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, a greeting from the March Madness Marching Band, a unique virtual reality experience with RalphVR, a tea party fit for the Queen of Hearts and an open bar. Blackbird Dance Theatre and Movement Continuum will lead attendees through a hall of many doors, and local artist John Lackey will paint a Wonderland.

Info
Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning 251 W 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Food & Drink, Music, Other, Visual Art
to Google Calendar - Carnegie Classics: "Adventures with Alice" - 2017-11-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carnegie Classics: "Adventures with Alice" - 2017-11-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carnegie Classics: "Adventures with Alice" - 2017-11-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Carnegie Classics: "Adventures with Alice" - 2017-11-04 19:00:00