Carnegie Classics: "Adventures with Alice"

The Carnegie Center will be transformed into Alice’s world where guests will gaze through the looking glass and enter the imagination of Lewis Carroll’s beloved character for the annual Carnegie Classics event. The night will be filled with artistic surprises, including music from Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, a greeting from the March Madness Marching Band, a unique virtual reality experience with RalphVR, a tea party fit for the Queen of Hearts and an open bar. Blackbird Dance Theatre and Movement Continuum will lead attendees through a hall of many doors, and local artist John Lackey will paint a Wonderland.