Carolina Story

Carolina Story is a duo––made up of husband and wife Ben and Emily Roberts–– that has crisscrossed the country for a decade, building a sprawling grassroots fanbase enamored with the pair’s smart, self-penned, harmony-laden Americana. Today, their new album Lay Your Head Down is a highly anticipated full-length debut on Black River. They’ve graced the Grand Ole Opry stage many times, won over critics, and inked a record deal.

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
859 281-1116
