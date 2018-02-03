Caught Red Handed at Red Mile

The Red Mile's Grand Atrium will host an evening of live music from the Caught Red Handed Band! Caught Red Handed has opened for National Recording Artists that includes rock-n-roll “Hit Makers” The Little River Band, The Grass Roots, Kansas, Blood Sweat & Tears, Blackfoot, Jefferson Starship, 38 Special, Exile and most recently John Waite, at events ranging from City Festivals to Derby Eve Parties. With unmatched versatility and so much to offer, it's easy to see why Caught Red Handed is "The Band For All Occasions."