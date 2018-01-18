Cedric Burnside/ Raleigh Dailey

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Born and raised around Holly Springs, Mississippi, Cedric Burnside, grandson of legendary R.L. Burnside and son of drummer Calvin Jackson, has been playing music all his life. He has developed a relentless, highly rhythmic charged style that takes the blues to another level. This four-time winner of the prestigious Blues Music Award’s Drummer of the Year (2010-2014) is widely regarded as one of the best drummers in the world and has begun to make a name for himself as a traditional blues guitarist, as well.

Joined by Lexington piano virtuoso Raleigh Dailey.

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
