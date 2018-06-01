Centered 5-Year Anniversary and Unveiling of Essential Care Bar

The Warehouse Block healing arts center Centered will celebrate its 5th anniversary and the unveiling of its new Essential Care Bar. Doors will be open all day with giveaways, donation-based classes, and donation-based massages by our team therapists. Pure CBD oil and blends will be available for purchase and several Warehouse Block neighbors will join the celebration with neighborhood-wide sidewalk sales and specials.

All classes will be open-door and the Infrared Sauna will be open to drop-ins and by donation! (If you come for the sauna, please bring your own towel.)

A percentage of all donations will go to support The Nest - Center for Women, Children and Families and Green House17.

This celebration is the center's way of thanking the community for helping them get to this very important 5-year mark, and furthering its mission to support, educate and inspire our world through the moving, visual and healing arts.

Schedule:

9:00 am Doors Open!

10:30-11:30 am Gentle Community Yoga with Lauren Higdon

12:00-1:00 pm Slow Flow with Joshua Saxton

1:00-1:30 pm Laughter Yoga with Jaime Brown

1:00-3:00 pm Activities for kids at ARTplay Children's Studio

3:00-5:00 pm Music by Warren Byrom

5:30-6:30 pm Subtle Power Yoga with Matthew Higdon

7:00 pm Doors Close

Thai, Chair, and Hand Massages available with therapists:

10:00 am - 12:00 pm Joshua Saxton

12:00-2:00 pm Lauren Higdon, Matt Branstetter

2:00-4:00 pm Lauren Higdon, Matthew Higdon

4:00-6:00 pm Joshua Saxton