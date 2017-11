CKCB brings you the Russian masters of musical composition—Rimsky-Korsakov, Tchaikovsky, Kabalevsky, Shostakovich, and more. Hear the crisp “The Tsar’s Farewell,” the dynamic finale from Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5,” and fanciful selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.” Enjoy seasonal favorites and other musical surprises with the band. Free admission; no tickets required.