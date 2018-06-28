Chad Daniels is a writer, performer and comedian from Fergus Falls, MN. He is one of only 13 comedians to have appeared on the Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien. Additionally, he has been featured on Live at Gotham, The Late Late Show with Craig Kilbourn and Craig Ferguson and CONAN on TBS. Most recently he appeared in the documentary ‘I Need You to Kill’ with Tom Segura and Pete Lee, which was released December 2017.