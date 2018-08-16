Founded in 2007, the Chamber Music Festival of Lexington highlights chamber music in various local venues and formats, including traditional concerts, pop-up events, fundraisers and more. This year’s festival will feature an inaugural collaboration with the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra along with guest performer Ben Sollee, nationally acclaimed cellist and native Lexingtonian. Sollee will also join the festival’s core troupe for three MainStage concerts at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, on Aug. 22, 24 and 26.

The festival will kick off Aug. 16 with a free public concert on the back lawn at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate. The festival’s returning ensemble-in-residence, renowned Houston-based quintet WindSync, will headline its own concert at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center on Aug. 20, and will also provide free, pop-up appearances around town as well as musical workshops and free concerts for nearly 2,000 Lexington schoolchildren. All the festival’s performers will come together for a “cabaret”-style performance at Al’s Bar on Aug. 23.