Spend the weekend with world-acclaimed musicians from New York’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Now in its 12th year, the Chamber Music Festival of the Bluegrass is a Central Kentucky cultural destination.

Join CMS Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han and other renowned artists for remarkable performances in the 1820 Meeting House and the Meadow View Barn. Chamber music enthusiasts will also enjoy two educational lectures, led by Patrick Castillo, exploring the history of each featured piece of music.