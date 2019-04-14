Charlotte's Web

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 W Short St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Wilbur may be the runt of the litter, but he’s a rambunctious, lively, and lovable little guy who captures Fern Arable’s heart. When Wilbur and Fern learn of his eventual fate, it’s up to the wise and kind-hearted spider Charlotte to hatch a plan to save this “radiant” pig. Bring your best friend and relive the warmth, charm, and magic of E.B. White’s beloved classic.

Sunday, April 14 – 2:00 & 4:30pm

Saturday, April 20 – 2:00pm

Saturday, April 27 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, April 28 – 2:00 & 4:30pm (4:30pm tentative)

