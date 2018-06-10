CHEW Brunch

The CHEW farm-to-table series is a two part series featuring Kentucky producers, products, and the people who make it tasty.

When you come to a CHEW event you aren't just buying a ticket. You are supporting local farms, local chefs, and local distributors or producers. You are learning about new happenings in our community, sharing cocktails with friends and making new ones. You are trying unique dishes that you can't easily find (or easy dishes with a FUN twist) - and you're dining personally with some of the best Chef's in Lexington. When you come to CHEW, we want you to feel as if you are dining in our home.