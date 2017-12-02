Michler’s Greenhouses provides the idyllic setting for a romantic Christmas Market. The aromas of blooming citrus blending with the cinnamon and cloves of hot mulled wine. Naturally, no market is complete without artists and artisans. Hosting a diversity of vendors to provide locally made ceramics, jewelry, cards, jams, soaps, ornaments and more. Michler’s wreath makers will be crafting wreaths all day and our florists decorating boxwood trees.

Schedule:

Saturday, December 2nd from 11AM-5PM Sunday, December 3rd from 12PM-4PM