Christmas Market

Michler's Greenhouse E Maxwell St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Michler’s Greenhouses provides the idyllic setting for a romantic Christmas Market. The aromas of blooming citrus blending with the cinnamon and cloves of hot mulled wine. Naturally, no market is complete without artists and artisans. Hosting a diversity of vendors to provide locally made ceramics, jewelry, cards, jams, soaps, ornaments and more. Michler’s wreath makers will be crafting wreaths all day and our florists decorating boxwood trees.

Schedule:

Saturday, December 2nd from 11AM-5PM Sunday, December 3rd from 12PM-4PM

Info
View Map
OTHER
