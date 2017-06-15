× Expand Christopher Titus

Employing what he’s labeled “hard funny,” Christopher Titus has released six ninety-minute albums in as many years. He has five one-hour comedy specials currently running on Comedy Central, and his sixth special, “Angry Pursuit of Happiness,” premiered on Comedy Central on May 9th, 2015. After years of experimentation with dark and personal storytelling, he debuted his one-man show “Norman Rockwell is Bleeding” at the Hudson Theater in Los Angeles. It was from this performance that the dark comedy, “Titus,” was born on Fox. The show earned Titus a Writer’s Guild nomination as well as an Emmy nomination, and Newsday called him “TV’s most original voice since Seinfeld.”

