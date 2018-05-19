Second Story Man/ Sweet Country Meat Boys/ Leaden Verse

Louisville’s Second Story Man brings their latest self-titled release to Lexington. The band’s noisy wall of fuzzed out, ethereal indie pop, featuring four-part harmonies, off-kilter time signatures, and moody dynamics, will be familiar to longtime Lexington music aficionados. They are joined by the soaring sounds of the lo-fi experimental Sweet Country Meat Boys, with their immersive psychedelic visuals, and Leaden Verse, the drum/synth/LED solo project of Jim Shaw, from The Recipe for Gamma Rays. This event will be a MixTape Event sponsored by Copper and Kings with a free cover and specialty cocktails.