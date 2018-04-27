Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo

CORTEO, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

Friday, April 27, 2018 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 28, 2018 – 3:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 29, 2018 – 1:00 pm & 5:00 pm