Classic Film Series

This popular annual summer film series brings old favorites to the big screen every Wednesday during the summer.
June 6: “Saving Private Ryan”
June 13: “Funny Face”
June 20: North By Northwest
June 27: “Planet of The Apes”
July 4: “1776”
July 11: “Yellow Submarine”
July 18: “The Wizard of Oz”
July 25: “All About Eve”
Aug. 1: “Jaws”
Aug. 8: “Duck Soup” and ”Horsefeathers” (Marx Bros.)
Aug. 15: “Murder On Orient Express”
Aug. 22: “Laura” and “Pickup on South Street” (Noir double feature.)
Aug. 29: “The Big Lebowski”
Sept. 5: “All The King’s Men”