Classic Film Series

Kentucky Theater E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

This popular annual summer film series brings old favorites to the big screen every Wednesday during the summer.

June 6: “Saving Private Ryan”

June 13: “Funny Face”

June 20: North By Northwest

June 27: “Planet of The Apes”

July 4: “1776”

July 11: “Yellow Submarine”

July 18: “The Wizard of Oz”

July 25: “All About Eve”

Aug. 1: “Jaws”

Aug. 8: “Duck Soup” and ”Horsefeathers” (Marx Bros.)

Aug. 15: “Murder On Orient Express”

Aug. 22: “Laura” and “Pickup on South Street” (Noir double feature.)

Aug. 29: “The Big Lebowski”

Sept. 5: “All The King’s Men”

