How it works: Purchase your ticket in advance and all proceeds will go to The Nest Center for Women and Children and Believing in Forever, OR bring a NEW child's toy or coat for entry.

The line-up:

Robert Frahm 6:15-6:45

Sunny Cheeba 7:00-7:45

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression 8:00-8:45

Devine Carama 9:00-9:45

The Summit 10:00-10:45

Johnny Conqueroo 11:00-?