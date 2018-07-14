Allegro Dance: Come Fourth

Allegro Dance Project is back with an exciting new show featuring contemporary dance, live music and a variety of aerial and circus arts! There will also be a silent auction in the theatre lobby to raise support for their Inclusive Dance Outreach program, providing dance training for children with Down Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder and other specific needs throughout central Kentucky. Shows begin at 3pm & 7pm and run approximately 90 minutes.

Tickets $15-$20 available through the Lyric Theatre Box Office, by phone (859) 280-2218 or online at lexingtonlyric.tix.com