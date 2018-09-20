Concerts at The Castle: Darrell Scott

From the folks that bring you the Troubadour Concert Series comes Concerts at The Caste, held at The Kentucky Castle off Versailles Road.

Singer/songwriter DARRELL SCOTT is a roots and bluegrass legend. He became one of the more successful country songwriters of the late ’90s and early 2000s, placing songs with the biggest names in country music, including several major chart hits. Garth Brooks, the Dixie Chicks, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and many others recorded his work.