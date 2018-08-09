Concerts at The Castle: Riders In The Sky

From the folks that bring you the Troubadour Concert Series comes Concerts at The Caste, held at The Kentucky Castle off Versailles Road.

RIDERS IN THE SKY are called America’s favorite cowboys for good reason: the Grammy winning string band are members of the Grand Ole Opry and have written and performed music for major motion pictures, including “Woody’s Roundup” from Toy Story 2 and Pixar‘s short film, For the Birds.