Corrupt/ Lancelot

Lancelott, who resides in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky has gained great recognition locally and recently hit the festival scene by storm, including Breakaway Music Festival among many others. He has an eclectic style as an EDM artist who is known for energizing crowds with his original music and remixes. His ability to read a crowd and feed off of their energy is on the level of every star you see today and his performances are guaranteed to make you move. Lancelott is building his resume with multiple festivals upcoming this year and has already opened up for artists: Slander, Space Jesus, Manic Focus, Wick-It The Instagator, Salva, Afroman, Rising Appalachia, Buku, Dubloadz + more.