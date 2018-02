The Lab is Lexington's premiere fighting game monthly from Cosmic Arcade. They will supply all the systems, setups and everything you need to play, but feel free to bring a controller that you prefer to play with.

Tournament Games :

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Street Fighter V

Tekken 7

Super Smash Bros

Bloody Roar 3

Soul Calibur II

Casual Games :

Mortal Kombat X

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Smash Bros Melee

Mario Kart 64