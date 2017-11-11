Cranksgiving: A Bicycle Ride & Food Drive (Puerto Rico Benefit)

Organized by Social Cycling Lexington and Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes, this event is part bike ride, part food drive, and part scavenger hunt. During this "alleycat"-style event, participants ride their bicycle to multiple grocery stores and collect goods for the food drive. Donations will be collected for citizens of the mountain town of Utuado, Puerto Rico. The situation in Utuado is dire, with roads blocked by landslides, aid and evacuation takes longer to deliver from the coast. Here is a Washington Post piece from Utuado, showing video from the town.

Registration begins at 2 p.m. at A Cup of Commonwealth. The ride stars at 2:30 and goes until 5 p.m. Racers, leisure riders, families and kids are all encouraged to participate. Participants are asked to bring $10 to purchase canned goods. Note that riders will be expected to carry canned goods and should come prepared. Rain Date: Nov 18