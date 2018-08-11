Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival

Crave Lexington is a family-friendly, outdoor food and music festival featuring loads of local food vendors and two days of live music from local and regional bands. With over 50 local restaurants, chefs, food trucks and other food vendors, along with special food performances, craft beer and cocktails, kid-friendly activities, a classic car show and more, this festival is designed to have something for everyone. The music stage will feature performances from Tee Dee Young, 10 Foot Pole, The Wooks, Magnolia Boulevard, Bendigo Fletcher, Grayson Jenkins, Sour Cream The Rooster’s Crow, The Northside Sheiks, Vintage Pistol and March Madness Marching Band.

Visit the www.cravelexington.com for the full schedule and a list of vendors and other information, which will continue to roll out in the weeks leading up to the event.

Located in the Bluegrass Fairgrounds inside Masterson Station Park, the festival is open noon-11 p.m. on Saturday, August 11 and noon-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 12. Admission is $8 and parking is free. Advance ticket packages, which include admission as well as "crave bucks" needed for all food purchases) are available here.