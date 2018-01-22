Creed Bratton: An Evening of Music and Comedy

Fans of NBC's The Office best know Creed Bratton as the disturbingly hilarious, popular character of the same name. What most do not know is, not only has he been acting since the late 60s in films such as Mask and Heart Like a Wheel, he's a bona fide classic rocker extraordinaire and a founding member of the legendary rock band The Grass Roots – makers of hits such as "Let's Live for Today" and "Midnight Confessions". Since joining the cast of The Office, Bratton released a trio of solo albums – 2008's Creed Bratton, 2010's Bounce Back and 2012's Tell Me About It. Even with his busy TV acting schedule, including "Garfunkle and Oats," "Franklin and Bash," "Liz and Dick," and in films such as "Terri", "The Sound of Magic" and "The Ghastly Love of Johnny X," Bratton remains extremely active in music. His live one man show is a perfect example of Creed's ability to combine his immense musical talents with his unique, one of a kind comedic mind.