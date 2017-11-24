Dawg Yawp/ Swarming Branch

Dawg Yawp is a folk-based duo that combines sitar, guitar, synth and drum samples alongside beautiful harmonies. Tyler Randall and Rob Keenan are lifelong friends that attended Berklee together, only to return to their native Cincinnati to focus on the project. Their debut EP Two Hearted quickly earned them acclaim and radio play, addition to several festival and national support slots. Their debut self-titled LP, released 10/14/16 via Old Flame Records, has started generating national praise from NPR to WXPN, Consequence of Sound and beyond.

Swarming Branch is a 'glam indie' band from KY.