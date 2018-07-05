Darryl Lennox

× Expand RobDaly

The title of his award-winning album, Blind Ambition, is fitting, as anyone who has experienced Lenox’s insightful comedy knows that he hasn’t let his visual impairment stand in the way of his becoming one of the most popular comedians in the country. The content goes deep, drawing on a risky eye surgery that ultimately led him to the role of Executive Producer of the standup special.

Prior to his debut on Starz, Darryl has been seen on A&E’s “Evening at the Improv,” BET’s “Comic View,” “Best of BET’s Comic View Special,” “Best of Just for Laugh’s Comedy Festival New Year’s Eve Special,” Comedy Central’s “Jamie Foxx’s Laffa Polooza,” and Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham.” He has performed at numerous comedy festivals including Montreal’s JFL, HBO Comedy Arts Festival, Boston Comedy Festival, Chicago Festival, Vancouver Comedy Festival, and he’s received such notable titles as Winner of Seattle Comedy Competition and Winner of Best New Play at Vancouver Fringe Festival.