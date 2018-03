× Expand Paul Citone

This singer-songwriter, band leader, and Grammy nominated producer stepped out of the sideman shadows with his 2011 album “The David Mayfield Parade” his follow-up “Good Man Down” was self released and funded with a surprising succesful Kickstarter campaign that more than doubled its initial goal of $18,000. On the heels of that sucsess, Mayfield has partnered with Compass Records. A label that Playboy Magaizne calls “Nashville’s hippest alternative label”