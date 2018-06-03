David Ramirez: Bootleg Tour (Live Album Recording)

Every show is a different set list, a different feel and unique to that city. Fans may even see special guests join Ramirez on stage for impromptu performances. Each show is recorded in full, a special moment captured in time, then shared via a download link to every ticket buyer the following day. The idea, BOOTLEG TOUR is a nod to a by-gone era of live fan recordings, with the hope that fans from one city will “swap” audio files with fans from other cities.