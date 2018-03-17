David Wax Museum (Special Duo Performance)

David Wax Museum is a folk and roots rock band blending traditional Mexican folk music with Americana in what critics have called Mexo-Americana. With NPR hailing them as "pure, irresistible joy" and raves everywhere from SPIN and Entertainment Weekly to The New York Times and The Guardian (which dubbed the music "global crossover at its best") they've toured around the world and have earned invitations to support The Avett Brothers, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Buena Vista Social Club, and more.Soulful Space Presents at St. Michael's a rare, intimate performance by David Wax Museum's founders, David Wax and partner Suz Slezak. For this special show, the duo returns to their acoustic roots and will be playing songs from throughout the band's 10-year-catalog.