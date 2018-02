Hailing from North Lake Tahoe, Calif., Americana band Dead Winter Carpenters has built a reputation for pouring their heart and soul into each performance. In just a few years, they have positioned themselves, wrote Portland Metronome, “at the forefront of a youthful generation trying to redefine what string music is and what it can do.” That progressive nature comes through loud and clear – from instruments plugged and unplugged – in the band’s new release, Washoe (February 26, 2016)