A decades-long friend of Harry Dean, Dennis Quaid formed the Sharks in the year 2000 after an impromptu decision to join Harry Dean on stage introduced him to his future band. That fortuitous moment began a musical partnership with Harry Dean's bassist/friend, Jamie James (Steppenwolf), which has lasted to this day. Dennis and Jamie are excited to perform at this year's festival in honor of their much loved and much missed friend, Harry Dean.