Derby Day Breakfast at Waveland

DATES & TIMES:

May 05, 2018 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M.

When you think of Derby Day you think of history, horses and Kentucky. Waveland State Historic Site will be hosting one exclusive Derby Day breakfast!

This special Derby menu is a Kentucky exclusive:

To get you started, you will enjoy pimento cheese wafers with country ham pate and a cheese and chive scone with country ham. To keep your Derby experience pure Kentucky, you will then be served a hot brown tart, cheese grits with a jumbo shrimp garnish and fresh fruit with honey yogurt dip. Next are a Waveland exclusive, vanilla bean scones with homemade lemon curd and jam. To complete your breakfast, you will receive a derby pie tart, bourbon mint brownie, chocolate dipped strawberry and to give you luck on your derby picks, a horseshoe sugar cookie.

Drinks will include hot tea, coffee and juice.

This limited elegant breakfast will be offered in the mansion, served on fine china and served by period dressed interpreters. Breakfast will include a tour of the mansion highlighting how Waveland influenced horse racing in Lexington. Price for this limited exclusive is $50.00 per person.

Credit Card is needed to secure your reservation. Any changes will need to be made by the Friday before your scheduled event.

Gluten Free options available. Must be requested at time of registration and a $5.00 fee will be added.

A unique one-of-a-kind experience! Reservations are required. Call today to schedule your spot for the Derby Day Breakfast at Waveland! 859-272-3611 or 859-619-8189. Seats are limited!