Join us for a festive evening of traditional Chinese performance and participation during this special cultural discovery night program. Performing and visual artists from the University of Kentucky’s Confucius institute will be taking us on a journey through a variety of Chinese art forms. They’ll be exploring the beauty of tai chi and the liveliness of material arts as well as creating Chinese Lanterns and fluid calligraphy. Watch, learn & participate in this special evening of Chinese art & culture.
Discovery Night: Celebrate China
Living Arts and Science Center 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Living Arts and Science Center 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
VISUAL ART