Discovery Night: Mammal Skull Mystery

During this family-friendly Discovery Night, the community is invited to solve the Mammal Skull Mystery by investigating a variety of real mammal skulls from armadillos, beavers, horses, deer, badgers, and more with University of Kentucky Biology professor, Dr. James Krupa. Enjoy examining and touching real animal bones during this evening of comparative anatomy fun. Learn how animals have adapted to their ever-changing habitats and what we can tell about their diets, predators, and prey by looking carefully beneath the surface.

Cost: $2 suggested donation