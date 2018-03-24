Discovery Saturday + Family Workshops

Cost: $4 + additional for workshops.

Discover something new at Discovery Saturdays. These workshops are designed to be enjoyed together with friends and family of all ages. The fourth Saturday of every month, a 90 minute AM and PM workshop will focus on topics such as comic drawing, trying you hand at the pottery wheel and much more. Workshops are led by teaching artists or science educators and offer a great introduction to the LASC or a unique way entertain family and friends. Drop-ins welcome if space allows. Come early or stay late for a planetarium show and take in our art exhibits to complete the day.